It's not the president's primary channel of communications, but game-streaming focused Twitch (AMZN -0.2% ) has suspended President Trump from the service for violating its policy against "hateful conduct."

That may be another data point in growing social-media sanctions against the president's various outreach channels.

Twitch pointed to two streams in violation. One was from Trump's 2015 announcement of a run for the presidency; the other from his June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Trump had joined Twitch last fall, using it to stream video from rallies.

The move follows increased labeling on Twitter of the president's posts, and action on his ads on Facebook.

Also today, Reddit banned "The_Donald" community, a popular forum for Trump supporters.

