AMC Entertainment (AMC +1% ) is delaying its countrywide cinema reopening plans by a couple of weeks, to July 30.

That comes after a pair of high-profile tentpole releases originally scheduled for July - Tenet and Mulan - each moved into August amid ongoing COVID-19 case spikes.

Just 11 days ago, AMC had published a widely awaited four-phase plan to reopen its cinemas, with the bulk of theaters planned to reopen on July 15 and the rest just over a week later.

Notably, the company said it wouldn't require masks of guests but reversed that stance after pushback less than 24 hours later.

The planned consolation price for a delayed Tenet - a 10th-anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's film Inception - will come out July 31, two weeks ahead of Tenet.