Boeing (BA +10.9% ) sprints to its highs of the day after the first certification flight of its beleaguered 737 MAX program took off in Seattle just before 10 a.m. local time, as test pilots conduct several tests of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to assess whether the changes meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.

The test flight is the first of three expected this week to evaluate Boeing's proposed changes to its automated flight control system.

"We will lift the grounding order only after we are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards," the FAA says.

Boeing announced just a month ago that it had resumed production of the 737 MAX at its Renton, Wash., plant, whose MAX line had been shuttered since January.