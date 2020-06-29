Victory Bancorp (OTCQX:VTYB -9.1% ) completed the private placement of $10M in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes to institutional accredited investors, due June 30, 2030.

Notes, structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the company, bear a fixed interest rate of 6.25% p.a., maturity on June 30, 2025 while for the remaining five-year term the notes will carry a interest rate equal to 3-month secured overnight financing rate plus 613 basis points.

The company can redeem the notes at its option in whole or partially on or after June 30, 2025.

Proceeds will be used for retirement of existing debt, support organic growth, and for general corporate purposes.