ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCQB:IPATF +6.9% ) announces identification of numerous lead candidate antibodies with highly-potent neutralizing activity in vitro.

The neutralizing antibodies announced are the result of functional screenings from the top 300 lead antibodies analyzed from the human and llama campaigns.

Functional analysis of the remaining 1,300 lead antibodies from the rabbit and OmniAbÒ rat campaigns are being performed; anticipate preliminary data screens in the near future.

The candidates are being manufactured for further testing and possible inclusion in the Company's PolyTope mAb Therapy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company anticipates pre-clinical studies will begin summer 2020.