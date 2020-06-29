KORE Mining (OTCQB:KOREF +18.9% ) to raise up to $7.5M via a non-brokered private placement, consisting of 6M subscription receipts at $1/unit (Non-FT Units) and 1M subscription receipts for flow through units at $1.50 ("FT Units").

The Non-FT Units are being fully subscribed and invested into by Eric Sprott; assuming full conversion, Mr. Sprott's ownership will be ~22.53% on a non-diluted basis.

Each Non-FT Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant; each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow through share and one-half of one Warrant.

Each Warrant shall be exercisable at a price of $1.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months.