Noble Energy (NBL -4.6% ) plunges as much a 7% to its lowest since May 15 after Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DGRLY), its partner at the Leviathan and Tamar offshore natural gas fields, disclosed it expects Q2 gas volumes to drop 13% Q/Q, according to Bloomberg.

Delek reported Q1 net profit more than doubled to $84.3 M from the previous year and revenues jumped 97% to $186.7M, lifted by the start of production at Leviathan.

Delek also says it wants to refinance ~$2B in loans it had taken to develop the Leviathan field either by issuing bonds or through bank finance.

Delek said last month it expects a 10%-20% drop in revenues from the Leviathan and Tamar fields this year and 5%-15% lower in 2021.