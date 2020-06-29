New Jersey pauses reopening

"We have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely," says New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
The state had planned to further loosen lockdown restrictions on Thursday, but Murphy says Covid-19 spikes around the country are at least partly thanks to the return of indoor dining.
In news of a similar vein, California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday ordered the closings of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles.
Stocks continue to snooze through the news, the S&P 500 up more than 1%, and the Dow ahead 1.9%. The lagging Nasdaq is up just 0.7%.
