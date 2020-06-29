Jadestone Energy (OTC:JADSF) announced an acquisition agreement with Mandala Energy Lemang to acquire an operated 90% interest in the Lemang production sharing contract, onshore Indonesia, for a total initial headline cash consideration of $12M.

Additional consideration of $5M is payable to the seller upon first gas. Also, further contingent payments of up to $26.7M may be triggered in the event that certain upside outcomes occur.

The acquisition price will be funded from the company's cash resources, and certain subsequent contingent payments.

Expected completion date is in 1Q21 with no expiry until 2037 and no near-term spending commitments.

The acquisition does not lead to any compromise on planned capital spending in 2020, its maiden dividend and closing Maari acquisition in 2H20.