The social-media ad boycott snowball keeps growing.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been pausing its spending on Facebook and Instagram (NASDAQ:FB), Axios reports. expanding a May pullback into a global suspension. The company is concerned about where its ads are shown, rather than Facebook's policies in particular, according to the report, but it still comes down to ads appearing on/near objectionable content.

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Reebok are suspending their Facebook ads through July (following the terms of the "Stop Hate For Profit" boycott), CNBC says.

Ford (NYSE:F) is pausing all of its social-media advertising for the next 30 days, saying it's re-evaluating its presence on social media. The automaker has a reintroduction of its Bronco sport-utility vehicle coming up on July 13.

And ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) brands (including Slim Jim, Duncan Hines and Vlasic) are suspending their advertising on Facebook and Instagram through the rest of the year, Adweek says.