Microsoft pauses global Facebook ads - Axios

Microsoft (MSFT +0.4% ) suspended its U.S. advertising on Facebook (FB +0.9% ) and Instagram in May, according to an internal chat transcript viewed by Axios. The advertising pause recently went global.

Microsoft suspended its media spending due to the placement of its ads next to unspecified "inappropriate content."

The tech giant is speaking with Facebook leadership about what it would take to resolve the situation. For now, Microsoft expects the suspension to last through August.

Microsoft isn't taking part in the broader protests over Facebook's content moderation policies, which has led to a wave of ad boycotts from the likes of Starbucks and Clorox.