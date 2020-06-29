Petrobras (PBR +2.6% ) discloses it has placed its Urucu oil and gas cluster in the interior state of Amazonas up for sale.

The Urucu cluster was responsible for 106.35K boe/day of production during Q1.

Separately, Petrobras says its Transpetro transportation unit will begin a voluntary layoff program in September, aiming to reduce its workforce by 557 employees.

The program should save around 552 reais ($100M) in expenses by 2025, the company says.

The company also recently resumed plans to unload its remaining stake in gas station operator Petrobras Distribuidora.