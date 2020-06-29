U.S. automakers are lush incentives to keep cars moving off dealer lots, according to Reuters.

"The speed at which the (automakers) stepped in to support the franchised dealer network as well as the retail consumer is historically significant," auto retailer Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) CEO Bryan DeBoer.

Spending on discounts was up 12% Y/Y in June to a record level of about $4,441 per unit, per J.D. Power data.

The top automakers are also using extended financing at 0% rate for 84 months to lure in buyers.

Some automakers will report monthly U.S. auto sales later this week and Tesla is due to post its quarterly deliveries report.

