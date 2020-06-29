Through the issuance of $4.25M charity-flow through units at a price of $0.18 per unit, First Mexican Gold (OTC:FMGXF +26.7% ) closed its second and final tranche of its earlier announced non-brokered private placement on June 15, 2020. Gross proceeds stood at $764,769.96.

The first tranche issued 6.36M units at $0.135 per unit and 2.51M flow-through units at $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1.23M. Thereby, the total value of two tranches stand at $2M.

Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at $0.18 for two years from the date of issuance.

Each FT unit comprises of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at $0.18 for two years from the date of issuance.

Each charity FT unit comprises of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant issued on a flow-through basis entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at $0.18 for two years from the date of issuance.