Credit, operational, and compliance risks may stress banks' financial performance this year, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in its Semiannual Risk Perspective for Spring 2020.

Although banks entered the year and the coronavirus crisis on sound footing, they face weak economic conditions that resulted from stay-at-home orders, which have already weakened financial performances due to higher credit losses and overhead expenses and lower net interest income.

"The onset of the national health emergency created an uncertain credit environment that will test the resiliency of commercial and retail loan portfolios," the OCC said in a statement. " Credit risk management practices will need to be flexible and proactive to meet the challenges of the current environment."

Compliance risk increases as more employees work remotely and new federal and state programs such as the CARES Act, PPP loans, and forbearance and deferred payment programs complicates compliance responsibilities.

