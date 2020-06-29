Enphase Energy (ENPH +3.2% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $53 price target at Needham, which expects the company to benefit from the upcoming launches of several new products in H2 of this year with a more material impact in 2021.

The Encharge storage offering especially looks like a critical piece of the company's vision for Ensemble, and additional new products such as next-gen microinverters and Ensemble-in-a-Box will expand Enhpase's SAM and allow the company to grow its market share in the U.S. residential solar market and its presence internationally, Needham says.

The firm thinks shares will rise as accelerating revenue from new product launches enables market share gains and international expansion while driving leverage and earnings.

ENPH's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish or Very Bullish.