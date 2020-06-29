Bank of America (BAC +0.5% ) enters a 10-year agreement for solar power in Texas through a partnership with NRG Energy's (NRG +3.7% ) Reliant unit.

The deal, which will supply 160,000 MWh of electricity to BofA's Texas operations annually, will help contribute to the bank's commitment to buy 100% of electricity from renewable sources and builds on its carbon-neutral efforts.

The project will provide electricity through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas region to 345 facilities, which include office sites, financial centers, and ATMs. Bank of America will receive both electricity and Green-e-certified renewable energy certificates.

In April 2019, BofA's committed to mobilize $300B in additional capital by 2030 to low-carbon, sustainable businesses.