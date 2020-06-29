The U.S. Supreme Court did not issue a decision today on whether to consider a request by the developers of the PennEast natural gas pipeline to review an appeals court decision denying it the right to condemn New Jersey state-owned land.

Instead, the Supreme Court issued an order asking the Trump administration's solicitor general to file briefs in the case, which means the court's decision on whether to take up the PennEast case probably will be delayed for months.

The PennEast case has been closely watched by the oil and gas industry, which fears letting the appeals court decision stand could give states effective veto power over natural gas pipeline projects.

The proposed 116-mile pipeline would carry as much as 1B cf/day of natural gas from northern Pennsylvania to New Jersey.