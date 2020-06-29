In a private placement, Professional Diversity Network (IPDN +2.5% ) announced the sale of its common stock through an agreement with British Virgin Islands based Malven Group, an existing shareholder of the company, for 312,500 shares at a price of $3.20 per share for gross proceeds of $1M.

Transaction expected to close on June 30, 2020.

The company expects to be in a stronger financial position with this investment thereby taking advantage of the high demand of job seekers during the pandemic recovery stage and partner with other professional networks.

