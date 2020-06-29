Market posts strong gains, led by Boeing’s big jump

Industrials led the broader market higher and Wall Street ended at the highs of the session. Shares rallied into the close, recovering from a late swoon after New Jersey announced it is pausing its reopening plans.

The S&P 500 rose 1.47% , the Dow gained 2.32% and the Nasdaq rose 1.20% .

Boeing (NYSE:BA) jumped 14.4% , leading to the outsize gain in the Dow. The first certification flight of its beleaguered 737 MAX program took off in Seattle today.

New Jersey announced this afternoon it has decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely. Restrictions in the state were scheduled to loosen on Thursday.

All 11 sectors finished in the green. Industrials led the charge, rising 2.8% . Airlines joined the Boeing rally following a Goldman upgrade of Southwest, which gained 9.6% . American Airlines rose 7.8% .

Social media stocks recovered from early weakness. Facebook rose 2% and Twitter gained 1.5% , even though companies continued to withdraw ad dollars. Microsoft has been pausing its spending on Facebook and Instagram, Adidas and Reebok are suspending their Facebook ads through July, Ford is pausing all of its social-media advertising for the next 30 days and HP will stop U.S. advertising on Facebook.

In commodities, oil futures rose 2.9% to $39.60/bbl.

Treasuries were quiet compared to equities. The yield on the 10-year barely budged at 0.63%.