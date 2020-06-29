Hi-Crush (HCR -10.5%), already teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, is in an even more precarious position after customer Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 over the weekend, Bloomberg reports.
Hi-Crush, the first company to bring sand mining closer to the Permian Basin as a way to lower costs for drillers, is listed as one of the biggest unsecured creditors in Chesapeake's bankruptcy, with a claim of $4.1M.
Hi-Crush said last week it was in default under its credit facility due to its failure to be in compliance with the springing fixed charge coverage ratio financial covenant.
