Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) declares $1.30/share quarterly dividend, -38.1% decrease from last paid dividend (February) of $2.10

Forward yield 7.64%

Payable July 24; for shareholders of record July 10; ex-div July 9.

The Company expects to pay at least $6.00/share in common stock dividends for 2020. It's reopened 199 out of its 204 U.S. retail properties across 37 states.

With $2.10 paid in February, and $1.30 now, $6 for the year means two more $1.30 payouts. On last quarter's earnings call, CEO David Simon had promised his company would not be one of those cutting the dividend by 50% or more. He's delivering so far.

Shares are up 5% in after hours action, following a 10% gain during the regular session.

