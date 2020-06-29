Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) strikes a deal to acquire in-home fitness company Mirror for $500M.

Mirror offers weekly live classes and thousands of on-demand workouts as well as immersive one-on-one personal training.

The company says Mirror positions it to accelerate its vision and build upon an ecosystem that will fuel the Power of Three growth plan.

Mirror offers weekly live classes and thousands of on-demand workouts as well as immersive one-on-one personal training.

The purchase price is expected to be paid from the company’s primary sources of liquidity, which include over $800M in cash, its existing $400M revolving credit facility, and a new one-year, $300M revolving credit facility.

Following completion of the transaction, Mirror will operate as a standalone company within Lululemon

"The acquisition of MIRROR is an exciting opportunity to build upon that vision, enhance our digital and interactive capabilities, and deepen our roots in the sweatlife," says Lululemon COE Calvin McDonald.

Shares of Lululemon are up 4.15% in AH trading and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) takes a little bump with a 3.04% drop .

Source: Press Release