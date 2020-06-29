Powell sees recovery in 'important new phase,' but uncertainty still looms

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledges that, "we have entered an important new phase" of economic recovery after the COVID-19 lockdowns, "and have done so sooner than expected," according to his prepared statement for his testimony in Congress tomorrow discussing the CARES Act and the coronavirus.

Still, he calls the economy's path forward "extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus."

Powell points out that while there are some positive signs, 20M Americans have still lost their jobs.

Emphasizes that the pain is being spread unevenly, with the rise in joblessness "especially severe for lower-wage workers, for women, and for African Americans and Hispanics."

He'll discuss the Fed's role in serving as a backstop in key financial markets as the emergency programs the central bank has created "increase the willingness of private lenders to extend credit and ease financial conditions for families and businesses across the country."

Powell makes sure to mention that the Fed is "now disclosing and will continue to disclose, on a monthly basis, names and details of participants in each facility; amounts borrowed and interest rate charged; and overall costs, revenues, and fees for each of these facilities."

The remarks are generally in line with his previous talking points on the Fed's response to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on markets. Earlier this month, he stressed that the recovery will take "time and work" as he discussed building a resilient workforce.