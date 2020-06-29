Oncocyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) announces unsuccessful results from a clinical validation study of DetermaDx, a liquid biopsy test aimed at determining whether a lung nodule is suspicious or benign.

The study failed to achieved the main endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in the diagnosis of intermediate-risk nodules, particularly in the 0.8 cm - 22 cm size range, compared to clinical factors used by doctors.

The company will cease further development of the test.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.