Micron +7% after FQ3 beats and upside outlook

Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) reports beats for fiscal Q3 as the company's fab and assembly sites remained at full production despite the pandemic.

DRAM revenue was up 16% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y with bit shipments up 10% Q/Q. ASPs were up in the mid-single-digit percent range on the quarter.

NAND revenue was up 10% on the quarter and over 50% on the year. Bit shipments were up in the lower-single-digit and ASPs up in the upper-single-digit percent range Q/Q.

Operating cash flow totaled $2.02B compared to the $2.71B in last year's quarter. FCF was $101M.

Micron ended the quarter with a $2.6B net cash position.

For Q4, Micron sees $5.75-6.25B in revenue (consensus: $5.51B), gross margin of 34-37%, $625-675M in operating expenses, and $0.95-1.15 EPS (consensus: $0.80).

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / Presentation materials.