Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) finished higher following some upbeat economic data over the weekend from China, as industrial profits for May rose 6% Y/Y for the first increase this year.

Economic sentiment in the euro zone also intensified in June, with improvements across all sectors.

But fears of a second wave of COVID-19, with some states in the U.S. reimposing restrictions after surges in cases, are keeping prices from going higher.

August WTI settled +3.1% to $39.70/bbl following a 3.4% weekly decline, while August Brent closed +1.7% to $41.71/bbl after last week's 2.8% decline.

"Demand remains the chief concern for the current market," and U.S. demand has clearly rebounded from the record plunge in March-April, but "a continued rebound is likely to be challenged by the surge of COVID-19 cases in some states," writes Robbie Fraser, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX