Wedbush Securities says the question of if Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) will be major players in the pickup market with their 2022 entrance will be an intriguing one as orders continue to be tabulated.

"Investors will question if this is a mass market pickup for both Tesla and Nikola going after Ford and GM with ~3 million pickup trucks sold annually in the US, or a more niche 'wow factor' model that will be more limited in demand/production scale and scope," writes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives thinks gauging pre-order activity and the trajectory for Badger over the next 3 to 6 months will be another key data point for investors to get their arms around the potential adoption curve of the EV truck market as they consider the share price of both companies.

The biggest target for the EV upstarts is pickup leader Ford (NYSE:F), which sells roughly 1M F-150s per year.