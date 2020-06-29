The Fed told Citigroup (NYSE:C) its interim Stress Capital Buffer requirement would be 2.5% for the Q4 window of Q4 2020-to-Q3 2021.

Says its planned capital actions include keeping its dividend at 51 cents per share in Q3 and over the four quarters covered by the 2020 CCAR cycle.

Adding on a global systemically important bank of 3%, results in a minimum regulatory requirement of 10% for both Standardized (using SCB) and Advanced (using the Capital Conservation Buffer “CCB”) Approaches relative to Citi’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.2% using Advanced Approaches as of Q1 2020, Citi said.

"These results are consistent with our expectations, and indicate that we have the capacity to withstand extreme stress," said CEO Michael Corbat.

