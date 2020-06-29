Responding following last week's Fed Stress Tests, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) says it expects to reduce its quarterly payout from $0.51 per share. Look for an exact number when Q2 results are released on July 14.

CEO Charlie Scharf: "There remains great uncertainty in the path of the economic recovery ... Our economic assumptions have changed significantly since last quarter." He expects Q2's credit loss allowance to be significantly higher than that of Q1.

