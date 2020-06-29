Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announces Curation Foods turnaround initiatives update and preliminary 4Q20 financial results.

Landec to close Curation Foods’ underutilized manufacturing operations in Hanover, PA, and consolidate its operations into its manufacturing facilities in Guadalupe, CA and Bowling Green, OH.

Company expects these strategic actions to provide operational efficiency with annualized cost savings of ~$11M.

For 4Q20 Landec expects to report consolidated revenues from continuing operations of ~$156.1M, with Lifecore ~$25.5M; and Curation Foods ~$130.6M.

Diluted net loss per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.60; and Adj. diluted net income per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.06.

Adj.EBITDA in the range of $12.6M to $14.6M; with Lifecore: ~$7.5M and Curation Foods in the range of $5.8M to $7.8M.