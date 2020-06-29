Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) sees fiscal Q1 revenue of $720-734M (was: $660-720M), gross margin of 68-69% (was: 68-70%), and operating expenses of $310-316M (was: $301-311M).

The company says that strength in the Wired and Wireless Group and Data Center Group more than offset coronavirus-related weakness in the consumer-oriented end markets, including automotive, broadcast, and consumer.

XLNX will report earnings on July 30 for fiscal Q1 of FY21, which ended on June 27.