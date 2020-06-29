Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) sees keeping its common stock dividend at the current rate of 18 cents per share until further notice, after the Fed told banks last week to keep dividends at Q2 levels in Q3.

Based on its 2020 CCAR results, BofA will be subject to a preliminary 2.5% stress capital buffer for Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

In addition to the Basel 3 common equity tier 1 minimum of 4.5%, and the Global Systemically Important Bank Surcharge of 2.5%, this requires the company’s CET1 ratio under applicable regulatory standards to remain above 9.5% during this period.

As of March 31, 2020, BofA's CET1 ratio was 10.8%, which would equate to ~$20B in CET1 capital above the new required minimum if it had been in place on March 31, the bank said.

BofA said it's committed to return capital to shareholders over time, in excess of what is needed across economic cycles to grow the company and support clients, communities and the global economy.

Previously: Fed caps large bank dividends, bans Q3 stock buybacks (June 25)