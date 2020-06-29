JPMorgan analyst Mislav Matejka favors shares of staples companies that produce goods most Americans deem necessary to their everyday lives.

"Our economists forecast that the worst of the labor market weakness is likely behind us; however, the projected path is far from a V-shaped recovery," he advises.

Matejka expects subdued consumer activity due to the macro pressure and a gravitation toward staples.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) all fit the bill of the upside scenario for staples outlined by Matejka.

Consumer staples have been a mild outperformer this year.