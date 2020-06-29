Perhaps a pleasant surprise for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) investors, the bank says it expects to maintain its quarterly $1.25 per share payout. Goldman had been among those whose dividends were thought to be at risk after the Fed stress tests last week.

CEO David Solomon: "We have a track record of rebuilding capital when necessary, and have brought our standardized CET1 ratio above 13% as this quarter comes to a close."

The Stress Test noted Goldman's Stress Capital Buffer had dipped to 6.7%, necessitating a need for a Tier 1 ratio requirement of 13.7%, effective October 1.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.

