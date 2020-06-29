The Fed tells Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) that it will be subject to a stress capital buffer of 5.9% from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, that's higher than the 2.5% SCB for Citi and Bank of America.

With other features of the regulatory capital framework, this SCB results in an aggregate U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.4%. The firm’s U.S. Basel III Standardized Approach CET1 ratio was 15.7% as of March 31, 2020.

Sees continuing to pay quarterly common stock dividend of 35 cents per share.

"The updated capital rules provide us flexibility to deploy our excess capital, and we will reevaluate our capital actions when we have more confidence in the shape and path of the economic recovery," said Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman.

