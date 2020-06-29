WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) is selling CNN Center in Atlanta - the world headquarters of its cable news network, though it's been fairly devoid of employees during pandemic shutdowns.

The company plans to keep some operations in Atlanta. But “Our strategy is to consolidate our teams in state-of-the-art hubs to maximize collaboration," management says. "This is a strategy we are also implementing at our other primary business locations, most recently at Hudson Yards in New York City and our Ivy Station project, currently in development."

Some CNN Center employees will be moved to the Techwood campus in Midtown Atlanta, or another CNN building nearby.

A "very small group" of employees are returning to offices this week, but most CNN workers aren't expected to head back to the office until 2021.