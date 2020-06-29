Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is seeking bankruptcy court approval to cancel $311M in pipeline contracts, setting up a battle with U.S. regulators and operators including Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Reuters reports, citing court filings.

Chesapeake wants to walk away from a $293M contract with Energy Transfer's Tiger Pipeline and an $18M pact with Boardwalk Pipeline's Gulf South Pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last week barred Chesapeake from altering its agreement with Energy Transfer and is set to weigh similar requests from Gulf South and from Stagecoach Pipeline & Storage Co., owned by Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), according to the report.

Crestwood said earlier that it is well positioned to maintain operations for Chesapeake, including its Stagecoach unit, and its gathering and processing systems are integral to Chesapeake's operations in the Powder River Basin, but its units closed -6.9% in today's trade.

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing Chesapeake's bankruptcy case gave permission to borrow as much as $325M to help the company continue to operate while it tries to cut debt and reorganize operations under court protection.