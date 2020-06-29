Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and collaboration partner Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) announce positive topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, innovaTV 204, evaluating antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) tisotumab vedotin in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic cervical cancer.

The objective response rate (ORR) was 24%. Median duration of response was 8.3 months.

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (at least 20%) were alopecia (hair loss), epistaxis (nose bleeds), nausea, conjunctivitis, fatigue and dry eye.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The companies have been working together under an October 2011 agreement leveraging SGEN's ADC technology with GMAB's HuMax-TF antibody. Development costs and (eventual) profits are being equally shared.