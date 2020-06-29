Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) jumps 6.7% in after-hours trading after resuming its dividend at $1.30 per share and announcing that most of its U.S. retail properties have reopened.

Most mall and shopping center REITs gained in trading on Monday as many of their locations have reopened and retailers devise ways to operate in a pandemic environment.

Simon also says it had ~$8.5B in liquidity, consisting of ~$3.5B of cash on hand, including its share of JV cash, and $5.0B of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities and term loan, net of outstanding U.S. and Euro commercial paper as of May 31, 2020.