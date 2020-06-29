VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.50.

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.4M

Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company received proceeds proceeds of ~$2.8M from equity sales and $200k from a potentially forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Act.

In June 2020, the Company announced a strategic licensing deal with EverInsight for PH94B for anxiety disorders in multiple key Asian markets; VistaGen is eligible to receive up to $177M in upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties, including a $5M upfront payment.

Shares +4.62% AH

