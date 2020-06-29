The Fed tells JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) that its indicative stress capital buffer requirement is 3.3%.

The SCB will be integrated into JPM's ongoing risk-based capital requirements, increasing its Basel III Standardized approach minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio to 11.3%, up from 10.5%.

Intends to maintain its quarterly common stock dividend at 90 cents per share for Q3; its quarterly stock dividends will be subject to approval by its board at the customary times that dividends are declared, with for Q3 is during the month of September.

"At this time, using both JPMorgan Chase’s and the Federal Reserve’s base case economic outlook, the Firm can continue to pay its dividend in future quarters while maintaining healthy capital and liquidity positions," Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said.

The bank will consider trimming its dividends if there's a "significant deterioration in the future outlook," he added.

JPM doesn't plan to resume its share repurchase program until actual economic results improve substantially.

