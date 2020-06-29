"The risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to the People’s Liberation Army or Ministry of State Security has increased, all while undermining the territory’s autonomy," says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, taking note of new security measures put in place in Hong Kong by the CCP.

Hong Kong's preferential treatment with regards to things like export license exceptions are no more.

Earlier, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. today has nixed exports of U.S.-origin defense equipment to Hong Kong, and will move toward further restrictions of defense and dual-use technologies.