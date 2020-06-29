Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was sued today in U.S. federal court for allegedly defrauding shareholders about its business plans before its purchase of Detour Gold caused a steep decline in its stock price.

In a proposed class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a shareholder accuses Kirkland of making false and misleading statements about its risks and some key mining metrics, which artificially inflated Kirkland's share price prior to Nov. 25, 2019, when the Detour purchase was announced.

Kirkland Lake recently was upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital, which saw precious metals poised for a similar "bull cycle" that followed the 2008 financial crisis.