Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) says current production at ~78,500 BOE per day is consistent with Q1 2020, and expects to drill 29 gross wells in the first half of this year.

New drilling in 2020 has added ~65 mmcf/d of natural gas and 1,700 bbls/d of natural gas liquids.

The company says that both drilling costs per meter and completion costs per stage in Q2 have averaged 10% lower than Q1; Peyto targets a further 10-15% cost savings in the balance of the year.

Amended its credit facility and long term notes that are now secured by a floating debenture on Peyto’s assets and $1.3B extendible revolving credit facility has been reduced to $950M; maturity extended till 2022.

Approximately halfway through its 2020 capital program, which is expected to range between $200M - $250M, program is now expected to result in 45-60 wells drilled, completed, and brought onstream.