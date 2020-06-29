State Street's (NYSE:STT) preliminary stress capital buffer is 2.5% beginning in Q4 2020 as indicated by the Fed after its CCAR stress tests. That's also in line with Citi and Bank of America.

The bank plans to keep its quarterly common stock dividend of 52 cents per share in Q3, subject to its board's approval.

Says it will consider "full range of capital actions, including the potential resumption of share repurchases, in upcoming quarters but will do so commensurate with economic conditions at the time, the importance of safety and soundness."

"While the environment remains uncertain, State Street’s performance under the Federal Reserve’s severely adverse scenario is another reminder of our business model’s resiliency and capital stability," said Chairman and CEO Ron O'Hanley in a statement.

