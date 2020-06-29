As determined by the Fed, Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) reports its stress capital buffer is 3.5%, that's higher than the 2.5% SCB for Citi, State Street and Bank of America and lower than the 5.9% SCB for Morgan Stanley.

Intends to maintain its current common dividend of 19 cents per share for Q3; the company doesn't give an outlook for dividends beyond Q3.

"Ally entered the current environment with a strong capital position and resilient balance sheet," said Ally CEO Jeffrey J. Brown in a statement.

