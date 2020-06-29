Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) expects to keep its quarterly common dividend at the current level of 39 cents per share through Q3 2021.

The bank's preliminary stress capital buffer, as determined by the Fed, is 3.4%.

"We are pleased that the Federal Reserve’s 2020 CCAR results illustrate Citizens’ strong capital position and the continued improvements we’ve made to our balance sheet and business model," said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. "These results highlight our capacity to maintain our dividend through the real-life stress the country is experiencing this year."

The company plans to follow a reconsideration process regarding the SCB calculated by the Federal Reserve, which will take place in July and August. The Fed’s pre-provision net revenue model continues to use data from earlier periods when Citizens was owned by a foreign bank.

CFG disagrees with the Fed's credit loss rate estimate of 5.6% under the 2020 Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario, which comes in higher than the company's modeled credit loss rate of 4.2%.

"The Company believes the Federal Reserve’s credit loss modeling methodology does not fully reflect the consideration of certain loan characteristics and certain counterparty loss-sharing obligations, resulting in higher credit loss rate estimates," CFG said in a statement.

