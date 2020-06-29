General Motors (NYSE:GM) won the first major contract for its defense unit that was formed in 2017, an initial $214.3M deal that calls for GM Defense to produce 649 of a potential 2,065 Infantry Squad Vehicles designed for all-terrain transport of the U.S. Army.

The ISV, designed to carry a nine-soldier squad, was designed to be light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and small enough to fit inside a C4-47 Chinook helicopter, to provide maximum flexibility for deployment.

GM's design is based off the company's 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck and uses 90% commercial parts, according to the company, including a 186-horsepower, 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine.