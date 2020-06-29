FuelCell Energy (FCEL +11.7% ) says it has terminated its license agreements with POSCO Energy (PKX -0.7% ) and Korea Fuel Cell, effective immediately.

FuelCell Energy says it filed for arbitration against POSCO Energy and KFC in the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, citing POSCO's "failure to exercise commercially reasonable efforts to sell the company's technology in the Korean and Asian markets, disclosure of the company's proprietary information to third parties," and other reasons.

POSCO has accused FuelCell of providing defective equipment that caused it to lose nearly 1T won ($809M).